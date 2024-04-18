Burkina Faso junta expel 3 French diplomats over alleged subversive activities

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The military Junta ruling Burkina Faso have expelled three French diplomats for alleged subversive activities, according to a government document posted on social media. The Junta named the three diplomats, two of whom are political advisors, and declared they were persona non grata in Burkina Faso, according to the document signed by the ministry of foreign affairs Tuesday. They have 48 hours to leave Burkina Faso. The expulsion comes amid deteriorating relations between Burkina Faso and its former colonial ruler, France. The military junta severed military ties with France in 2023, ordering hundreds of French troops to depart the West African country within a month. The French foreign ministry said it regretted the decision to expel its diplomats and rejected the accusations.

