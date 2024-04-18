First major attempts to regulate AI face headwinds from all sides

DENVER (AP) — A group of lawmakers from six states have worked on the first major proposals to reign in AI discrimination. But those bills face blistering headwinds from every direction. Lawmakers in Colorado, Texas and Connecticut among others are coming together Thursday to argue the case for their proposals. The press conference follows a tug of war between civil rights-oriented groups and the industry over core components of the legislation. Organizations including labor unions and consumer advocacy groups are pulling for more transparency from companies. The industry is offering tentative support but digging in its heels over those accountability measures.

By JESSE BEDAYN, SUSAN HAIGH, TRÂN NGUYỄN and BECKY BOHRER Associated Press/Report for America

