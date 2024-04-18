Germany arrests 2 for allegedly spying for Russia, plotting sabotage to undermine Ukraine aid

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say two German-Russian men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of espionage. One of them is accused of agreeing to carry out attacks on potential targets including U.S. military facilities in hopes of sabotaging aid for Ukraine. The two were arrested on Wednesday in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth. Prosecutors said Thursday that the main suspect had been discussing possible acts of sabotage in Germany with a person linked to Russian intelligence since October, and that the main aim was to undermine military support given by Germany to Ukraine. The suspect allegedly declared himself willing to carry out bombing and arson attacks on infrastructure used by the military and industrial sites in Germany.

