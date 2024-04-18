Group condemns ‘humiliating searches’ by security at Barcelona stadium

PARIS (AP) — The director of a group that advocates for female sports fans says she and other Paris Saint-Germain supporters were subjected to “abusive” searches while entering Barcelona’s stadium for a Champions League match earlier this week. Anoush Morel is the director of Her Game Too France. She told L’Equipe and RMC Sport that her breasts, buttocks and groin were touched by a female security officer during a pat-down at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night. She says other women reported similarly aggressive searches. In a letter Thursday, the organization condemned the practice and called on “relevant authorities” to take action.

