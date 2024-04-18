India starts voting in the world’s largest election as Modi seeks a third term as prime minister

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of Indians are voting in a six-week election that’s a referendum on Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first round of voting is being held across 21 states. Modi is seeking a third rare term in office. He is up against a broad opposition alliance that hasn’t named their candidate for prime minister if they win. India’s voters will elect 543 members for the lower house of Parliament during the staggered elections that will run until June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

