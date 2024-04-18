Indonesians leave homes near erupting volcano and airport closes due to ash danger

MANADO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities closed an international airport and residents left homes near an erupting volcano due to spreading ash, falling rocks and the possibility of a tsunami. Mount Ruang on Sulawesi Island had five large eruptions Wednesday, and smoke emitted from the crater all day Thursday. More than 11,000 people were told to leave at-risk areas, and at least 800 have done so. Indonesia’s volcanology center noted it’s possible part of the volcano could collapse into the sea and cause a tsunami. Residents on an island east of the volcano that could be at risk were among those told to evacuate. Such a collapse caused a tsunami during a Mount Ruang eruption in 1871 and in the 2018 eruption at Anak Krakatau.

By GRACEY WAKARY and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

