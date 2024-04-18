Lebanon says Israeli agents likely killed Hezbollah-linked currency exchanger near Beirut
By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
BEIT MERI, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s Interior Minister says Israeli agents were most likely behind this month’s killing of a U.S-sanctioned Lebanese currency exchanger in a mountain resort overlooking Beirut. The minister said Wednesday that the ongoing investigation points to Israel’s spy agency, the Mossad, because of the work of the currency exchanger, who was shot by a large number of bullets. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned the late Mohammad Srour, 57, in 2019 over his alleged money transfers from Iran through Hezbollah to the militant Palestinian Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli prime minister’s office, which oversees the Mossad spy agency.