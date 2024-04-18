Meta’s newest AI model beats some peers. But its amped-up AI agents are confusing Facebook users

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Generative AI is advancing so quickly that the latest chatbots available today could be out of date tomorrow. Google, Meta Platforms and OpenAI, along with startups such as Anthropic, Cohere and France’s Mistral, have been churning out new AI language models and hoping to persuade customers they’ve got the smartest, handiest or most efficient chatbots. Meta is the latest to up its game, unveiling new models Thursday that will be among the most visible: they’re already getting baked into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. But in a sign of the technology’s ongoing limitations, Meta’s amped-up AI agents have been spotted this week confusing Facebook users by posing as people with made-up life experiences.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.