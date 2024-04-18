Prominent Baptist pastor in military-ruled Myanmar detained again hours after release from prison
By GRANT PECK
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — A prominent Christian church leader and human rights advocate from Myanmar’s Kachin ethnic minority has been detained by the authorities just hours after he was released from prison under an amnesty by the military government. The Reverend. Hkalam Samson, the former head of the Kachin Baptist Convention, was among 3,300 prisoners released on Wednesday to mark the traditional Thingyan New Year holiday. A relative and colleague confirmed local media reports that at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, security forces and officials came to his home and took him away, saying it was for his own protection.