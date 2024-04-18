Prominent figure in German far-right party stands trial over alleged use of Nazi slogan

HALLE, Germany (AP) — One of the most prominent figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party has arrived in court for his trial on charges of using a Nazi slogan, months before an election in which he is running to become his state’s governor. Björn Höcke is the leader of the regional branch of Alternative for Germany, or AfD, in the eastern state of Thuringia and a powerful figure on the party’s hard right. At the trial at the state court in Halle, he is charged with using symbols of unconstitutional organizations. He is accused of ending a speech in 2021 with the words “Everything for Germany!” Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the court building before the trial opened.

By GEIR MOULSON and KERSTIN SOPKE Associated Press

