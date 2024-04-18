Some local nonprofits are awarded 5k at a Morongo Nation Luncheon

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians has set a new record by awarding $365,000 in grants to numerous non-profit organizations that serve local communities. The grants were given out during the 3rd Annual Morongo Community Outreach Awards Luncheon.

The Morongo tribe has awarded the largest number of grants this year through its annual Community Outreach Awards program. 79 organizations assisting individuals in the San Gorgonio Pass, the Coachella Valley, and Riverside and San Bernardino counties received grants. In 2023, the program awarded almost $200,000 in grants.

The Public Information Officer, Michael Fisher, recently highlighted that Morongo's Community Outreach Awards Program aligns with the tribe's ongoing philanthropic efforts. Over the last decade, the tribe has donated more than $20 million to support local and national non-profit organizations serving the mentioned and surrounding areas and greater Southern California.