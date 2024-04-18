Skip to Content
News

Some local nonprofits are awarded 5k at a Morongo Nation Luncheon

KESQ
By
Published 11:55 AM

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians has set a new record by awarding $365,000 in grants to numerous non-profit organizations that serve local communities. The grants were given out during the 3rd Annual Morongo Community Outreach Awards Luncheon.

The Morongo tribe has awarded the largest number of grants this year through its annual Community Outreach Awards program. 79 organizations assisting individuals in the San Gorgonio Pass, the Coachella Valley, and Riverside and San Bernardino counties received grants. In 2023, the program awarded almost $200,000 in grants.

The Public Information Officer, Michael Fisher, recently highlighted that Morongo's Community Outreach Awards Program aligns with the tribe's ongoing philanthropic efforts. Over the last decade, the tribe has donated more than $20 million to support local and national non-profit organizations serving the mentioned and surrounding areas and greater Southern California.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content