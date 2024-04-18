The Latest | Commercial planes change routes over west Iran as ‘explosions’ reported

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack, leaving the region bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza. Commercial planes diverted from their routes over western Iran early Friday without explanation, while one semi-official Iranian news agency reported “explosions” being heard over the city of Isfahan, though without giving any reason for the blasts. Israel’s allies have been urging Israel to hold back on any response to Iran’s attack that could spiral. The U.S. on Thursday vetoed a widely backed U.N. resolution that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for a state of Palestine. The U.S. and Britain also announced new sanctions on Iran.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.