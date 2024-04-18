The Latest | US vetoes UN resolution backing full Palestinian membership and puts sanctions on Iran

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack, leaving the region bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza. Israel’s allies have been urging Israel to hold back on any response to the attack that could spiral. The U.S. on Thursday vetoed a widely backed U.N. resolution that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for a state of Palestine. The U.S. also announced that it was imposing a new round of sanctions on Iran. Britain also imposed sanctions that target several Iranian military organizations, individuals and entities involved in Iran’s drone and ballistic missile industries.

