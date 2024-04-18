UK police say they disrupted cyber fraud network that stole personal data from thousands

LONDON (AP) — Police in London say they have infiltrated and disrupted a website that allowed international cyber fraudsters to trick up to 70,000 British victims into revealing personal information such as bank account details and passwords. Metropolitan police said Thursday that they seized the LabHost site that enabled more than 2,000 criminals to create phishing sites that got victims to reveal 480,000 bank card numbers and 64,000 PIN numbers. Law enforcement in the U.K. and abroad arrested 37 people since Sunday, and another 800 were warned that police know their identity. Many of them remain under investigation.

