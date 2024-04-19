2 suspects detained in Poland for attack on a Navalny ally in Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Officials say that two Polish citizens have been detained in Poland on suspicion of attacking Russian activist Leonid Volkov, an ally of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on the orders of foreign intelligence services. Volkov was attacked in March outside his home in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, where he lives in exile. The attacker smashed one of his car’s windows, sprayed tear gas into his eyes and hit him with a hammer, police said at the time. The Lithuanian president announced the arrests to reporters in Vilnius on Friday and thanked Poland for its work. Polish officials said the men had been ordered kept in custody until May 13.

By LIUDAS DAPKUS and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA Associated Press

