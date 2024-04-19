Man detained after police operation at Iranian consulate in Paris
By ANGELA CHARLTON and MASHA MACPHERSON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Police in Paris say they have detained a man at the Iranian consulate after responding to report of a suspicious man possibly carrying a grenade and explosives vest, but are not immediately confirming whether they found any weapons. A Paris police official told The Associated Press that officers were verifying the man’s identity and trying to determine whether he had weapons. The official was speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to be publicly named under police policy. Some of the police, special agents and firefighters that responded to the incident at the consulate were later seen leaving the scene after the arrest. A police cordon remained in place, but traffic was resuming in the area.