Mexico’s president is getting a little sloppy in the rush to finish projects before his term ends

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is in a rush to finish the big projects he promised before his term ends in September, and experts say officials are getting a bit sloppy amid all the haste. On Wednesday, legislators from the governing Morena party mistakenly submitted the wrong bill on pension reform for a vote in Congress, before sheepishly admitting the error and rescheduling the vote. The pension reform has become a lightning rod for criticism, because it would essentially seize unclaimed pension funds if a worker doesn’t start drawing them by age 70. But the rushed atmosphere extends to infrastructure, with the president’s beloved train projects suffering from a number of construction accidents in recent months.

