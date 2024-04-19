North Korea says it tested ‘super-large’ cruise missile warhead and new anti-aircraft missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it tested a “super-large” cruise missile warhead and a new anti-aircraft missile in a western coastal area as it expands its military capabilities in the face of deepening tensions with the United States and South Korea. North Korean state media says the country’s missile administration on Friday conducted a “power test” for the warhead designed for the Hwasal-1 Ra-3 strategic cruise missile and a test-launch of the Pyoljji-1-2 anti-aircraft missile and that the tests attained an unspecified “certain goal.” Photos released Saturday by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency show at least two missiles being fired off launcher trucks at a runway.

