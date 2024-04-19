Pennsylvania board’s cancellation of gay actor’s school visit ill-advised, education leaders say

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The superintendent and several other top officials of a Pennsylvania school district say their school board’s cancellation of a gay actor’s visit to a middle school was premature and ill-advised. In a letter sent to the Cumberland Valley School District on Thursday, they said they were not given an opportunity to answer questions or provide guidance about Maulik Pancholy’s scheduled appearance at the Mountain View Middle School to speak out against bullying. A member of the school board cited concerns about what he described as Pancholy’s activism and “lifestyle” before the board voted unanimously Monday to cancel his appearance next month.

