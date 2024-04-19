Safer Communities Coalition collects 900,000 signatures to amend Prop 47

Leaders across the state are working to reduce crime and homelessness.

The Californians for Safer Communities Coalition submitted over 900,000 signatures Thursday to get a new measure on the November ballot, which makes changes to Prop 47.

Supporters say the "Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act" would create harsher penalties for repeat offenders and will help protect small businesses and families impacted by the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

Watch Peter Daut's interview with Santa Monica Vice Mayor Lana Negrete.