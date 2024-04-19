Taylor Swift drops 15 new songs on double album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’

NEW YORK (AP) — Could there be a Taylor Swift new album rollout without a few additional surprises? No. On Friday, the pop star released her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” It is an amalgamation of her previous work and reflecting the artist who — at the peak of her powers — has spent the last few years re-recording her life’s work and touring its material, filtered through synth-pop anthems, breakup ballads, provocative and matured considerations. But that was midnight. At 2 a.m. ET, she released “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology,” featuring 15 additional songs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.