The Latest | Israel targets air defense system in Syria, state news agency says

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency quotes a military statement as saying Israel carried out a missile strike targeting an air defense unit in its south and causing material damage. Meanwhile, Iran has fired air defense batteries after reports of explosions and drones near a major airbase and nuclear site. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn’t comment Friday morning. Tensions are high after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel, which Israel has vowed to respond to. The U.S. and Britain announced new sanctions Thursday on Iran. The region is bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza that local health officials say has killed more than 33,900 Palestinians.

By The Associated Press

