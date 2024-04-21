Skip to Content
Last day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Jason Persse / CC BY 2.0
The annual festival ends today after two full weekends of performances by artists on star-studded stages in the desert.

The festival has attracted thousands of people of all ages who have come together to enjoy music from different genres and participate in various activities. One of the festival-goers revealed that they have been attending the festival for years and are now bringing their children along. Another shared their love for music and expressed happiness at dancing with strangers.

The festival's headliners are Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat, who have all graced the main stage. The audience has been packed with people dancing to the music every night.

For a complete set schedule, click here.

