A local Rabbi is hosting what he calls the synagogue-based Passover seder in the Coachella Valley

slgckgc / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Passover is a significant time for many Jewish families. It is a time to come together with family and recount the story of the exodus from Egypt while eating a special meal called the seder.

Rabbi Steven Rosenberg from Temple Isaiah, the Jewish Community Center in Palm Springs is hosting the largest synagogue-based Passover seder in the Coachella Valley. He aims to retell the story of the exodus from Egypt and celebrate what he calls the "miracles of modern-day Israel." The congregation will sing songs, recite scriptures, and enjoy the festivities with like-minded people.

Seder means order. There are few traditions some Jewish families follow:

  1. Bless the wine ( Kadesh)
  2. Washing your hands ( Urechatz)
  3. Dipping Vegetables in Salt Water ( Karpas)
  4. Break the middle of Matzah (Yachatz)

If you would like to join the celebration, see the info below.

Rabbi Steven Rosenberg
Senior Rabbi
Temple Isaiah, the Jewish 
Community Center 
of Palm Springs 
332 W Alejo Rd
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Office: 760.325.2281
rabbisteven.rosenberg@gmail.com
www.templeisaiahps.com

The event starts at 6 p.m.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi Price

