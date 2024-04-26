Local pickleball bar owner and medical doctor explains the impacts of outdoor activities & gusty winds

The recent dusty and gusty conditions have adversely affected outdoor activities, leading locals to call for solutions.

Since Thursday, attendance at local outdoor facilities such as tennis courts, pools, parks, and pickleball courts has been low, and people are worried about the insufficient number of indoor complexes available for physical activity.

During interviews with residents who play and exercise outdoors, they expressed their love for tennis and pickleball and enjoying the desert palm trees. However, they also shared that they are retired and rely on being able to exercise outdoors. One player shared that their health is their top priority, and being outdoors during these hazy days affects their breathing. They also mentioned that not being able to get active slows them down.