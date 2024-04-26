Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse hosts annual West Coast Humanitarian Awards

Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse held its 2024 West Coast Humanitarian Awards.

The event, held at Wally's Desert Turtle, honors community leaders fighting against the misuse of opioids and fentanyl.

News Channel 3's evening anchor Karen Devine was the emcee for the event. She received the humanitarian award at last year's ceremony.

This year's award recipients were local Republican Congressman Ken Calvert, business owner Vincent Battaglia, and entrepreneur Stacie Mathewson.

Former Congresswoman Mary Bono handed out the awards as the founder of the organization.

"Eventually I wish we could of course not have a need for a "MAPDA," Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse. I wish that would be the case and I believe that even if we make a huge dent in the fentanyl epidemic, there will always be a number of people who struggle, struggle with addiction, and I think we need to support them," Bono said.