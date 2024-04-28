Adaptive Skate classes return to the desert at the Berger Foundation Iceplex

The Berger Foundation Iceplex is excited to announce the return of its popular Adaptive Skate Class, designed to assist skaters with physical, sensory, and cognitive disabilities in developing their skating skills. SoCal Adaptive Sports, a nonprofit organization, will also participate in this event.

A fee of $10 is required to participate in the event, which includes skate rental and skater aid. Organizers have informed us that guests who register for the April 28th event will have the opportunity to sign up for the Iceplex's Adaptive Skate Series classes in May.

When: April 28th from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Where: The Berger Foundation Iceplex, adjacent to Acrisure Arena, 75702 Varner Rd., Thousand Palms, CA 92211