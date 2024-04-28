Sacred Heart church's mass highlights the inclusion of people with special needs. Bishop Alberto Rojas from the Diocese of San Bernardino says this is a beautiful reminder to be patient and loving. "I think they are among us for a special reason," says Bishop Alberto Rojas. "I think God has given them to us so that we can shine as human beings with compassion."

Rojas was invited because 50-year-old Paul Maloney, with Down syndrome, wrote him a letter. Maloney explains his thoughts of meeting with Rojas saying he is a nice bishop and man. Maloney is an altar server at the church. His mother and sister, Mary and Julie Maloney, couldn't have been more proud. "It made me feel very proud and a little teary to be sure," says Mary Maloney, Paul's mother. "Because it was very sweet, very thoughtful, saying for him to want to include the bishop in one of our community activities here."

The church holds special needs masses three times a year. The goal is to deliver encouraging messages to people with special needs, their families and the community. "Caring and understanding and patience, which is, I think, all these gospel values that everybody really Jesus would like to everybody to have and to use," says Rojas.