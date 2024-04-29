Dune Palms Bridge in La Quinta is officially open

The Dune Palms Bridge in La Quinta has officially opened. News Channel 3 reported that the first cars and trucks successfully passed through the bridge on Monday morning. Crews were seen taking down the previously set down signs to keep cars from passing, including those on Dune Palms Road, Corporate Center Drive, and Blackhawk Way.

Residents and travelers can now use the bridge to cut through the area without taking several alternate routes. The bridge had been closed for a year, causing hardship for commuters in the area. According to a local resident, who is telling everyone that the bridge is open, "it is about time."

Phase 2 of the other half of the bridge is underway, and crews hope to complete it by the end of the year. You can use the bridge while crews are still working to complete the project.