Morongo Basin school bus driver named CHP’s School Bus Driver of the Year after quick thinking during crash

Morongo Basin school bus driver Ben Glaser was honored by the California Highway Patrol for his quick thinking that saved the lives of students during a crash.

Glaser received the California Highway Patrol Southern Region School Bus Driver of the Year for 2023.

Glaser, a Student Transportation of America Driver for the Morongo Unified School District, was nominated for the award due to his outstanding dedication to student safety.

On Aug. 23, 2023, Glaser was t-boned while transporting students from La Contenta Middle School. The crash nearly caused the bus to roll over, the district said.

The crash happened when the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a stop sign struck the right side of the school bus, which was transporting 28 students. The bus then went through a wooden fence and crashed into a parked vehicle.

A 13-year-old student and the driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

Glaser’s quick thinking and expertise as a driver saved the lives of everyone on board his bus, said MUSD Risk & Transportation Director Jack Salseda.

“When we were able to have all the students go home safely that day, it was a miracle,” Salseda said.

Due to his outstanding efforts, Glaser was nominated as the bus driver of the year first by Division Chiefs, then by a panel of five representatives from:

California Highway Patrol,

Dept. of Motor Vehicles,

Dept. of Education

California Association of School Transportation Officials

He was chosen as the top driver for the Southern Region which includes the CHP’s Southern Division, Border Division, Coastal Division and Inland Division.

“To receive and even to be nominated for this award is a great honor,” said STA Regional Operations Manager Eric Lozano. “I’m very proud to have someone on the Morongo team receiving this award.” Glaser drives for the Student Transportation of America in Yucca Valley, serving students on the eastend of the Morongo Unified School District.

Glaser received his California School Bus Certificate from the San Diego Unified School District in 2019. He then drove for Chula Vista Elementary School in 2020. He joined Student Transportation of America in Morongo Unified in April 2022.

“When Glaser is not driving a school bus, he enjoys spending much of his free time helping with food distribution for people in need at the Joshua Tree Way Station,” said STA Safety Manager Linda Titford. “It is his kind nature and sense of service that make him invaluable to not only the students he drives, but our community as a whole.”

Glaser was also recognized by 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe and the MUSD for his outstanding efforts.

“Mr. Glaser’s dedication and unwavering commitment to student safety makes him a true asset to our community.” said Superintendent Dr. Patricio Vargas. "We are incredibly proud of his achievement and the positive impact he's made on our students."