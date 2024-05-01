Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after suffering from heat exhaustion

The Palm Springs Fire Dept. rescued a hiker who was suffering from symptoms of heat exhaustion Wednesday afternoon.

The rescue started at around Noon at the Museum Trail.

"We had a young female adult feeling ill due to the heat while hiking and lack of water," writes Ronald Skyberg, PSFD's public information officer.

Skyberd said a Riverside County Sheriff helicopter was used to extract the hiker from the mountainside.

The helicopter landed at the O’Donnell Golf Course, where the hiker was then transported to the hospital via an ambulance.

Skyberg estimated the woman's ailments were "minor" and said she remained "alert and talking'' prior to reaching the hospital.

The Palm Springs Fire Department recommends that hikers take extra precautions when hiking in and around the city during high temperatures. Here are a few important tips PSFD shared for residents and visitors hiking in the heat:

Start Early. It's best to hike in the morning hours, prior to 9 a.m., when it is cooler.

Hike with a Buddy. Never hike alone. It is always best to have a friend with you. Let someone know where you are going and your return time.

Cover Up. Wear long sleeves to help shield your body from the sun. Wear a hat, preferably wide-brimmed

Remember to apply sunscreen often, as recommended, and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Stay Hydrated. Pack and drink a minimum of 1 liter of water per hour and drink often!

Bring nutrition/food. Bring trail mix style packs, dried fruit or veggies and energy bars, chews, or gels.

Remember to rest. Take frequent breaks and find shade so your body can cool down.

Know the signs of heat-related emergencies. Common signs are headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, and disorientation. If you experience any of these symptoms, turn back or call for help. Don’t hesitate to call 911.

Take a cell phone/GPS. Make sure they are fully charged.

Other Items to bring. Bring a map, first aid kit, flashlight, and additional water/electrolytes.

