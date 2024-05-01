Outbreak of E. Coli linked to organic walnuts, Rancho Mirage store impacted

A multi-state food safety alert was issued today for an E. coli outbreak possibly linked to organic walnut halves and pieces sold in bulk bins at natural food stores and food co-ops in Southern California and elsewhere.

The Gibson Farms walnut pieces were distributed at stores in cities including Riverside and Rancho Mirage, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The walnuts have expiration dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025.

So far, six people have reported possible E. coli illness in California, the CDC said. Gibson Farms, based in Hollister, has initiated a product recall, the public health agency said.

The CDC said almost all the sick people reported purchasing the organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores.

A list of affected stores is available at fda.gov/media/178182/download?attachment.