Teen suffers minor injuries after being struck by vehicle at Palm Desert High School

A teenager was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning at Palm Desert High School.

The crash was first reported at around 9:15 a.m. at the 74000 block of Aztec Road, at the drop-off area in front of the school.

Details on the crash remain limited but the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

