Skip to Content
News

One person in custody after brief standoff at Coachella business

By
Published 6:08 PM

One person was taken into custody after a pursuit turned into a brief standoff Thursday evening in Coachella.

The incident started at around 5:05 PM when deputies attempted a traffic enforcement stop at Avenue 51 and Cesar Chavez Street, Sergeant Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3.

Vickers added that the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect stopped the vehicle in the 7th Street and Grapefruit Boulevard area, where he ran and entered a business.

Deputies surrounded the business and negotiated a peaceful surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content