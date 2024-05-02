One person in custody after brief standoff at Coachella business

One person was taken into custody after a pursuit turned into a brief standoff Thursday evening in Coachella.

The incident started at around 5:05 PM when deputies attempted a traffic enforcement stop at Avenue 51 and Cesar Chavez Street, Sergeant Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3.

Vickers added that the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect stopped the vehicle in the 7th Street and Grapefruit Boulevard area, where he ran and entered a business.

Deputies surrounded the business and negotiated a peaceful surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.