Report: Ex-Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce Chairman arrested in Honduras

There are multiple reports that a former chairman of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce is now accused in a sex trafficking case in Honduras involving the disappearance of a college student in 2022.

William James Murdock was the director of merchandise of an appliance store in Rancho Mirage. We spoke with Murdock in Oct. 2021.

A source tells News Channel 3 that the reports about Murdock being arrested in Honduras are true.

A photo included in multiple reports shows a man with his hands handcuffed over his face. A close friend of Murdock believes it's a picture of Murdock.

The reports say Murdock, along with two other Americans, will face a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

News Channel 3 is reaching out to the state department in Honduras and through local Congressman Ken Calvert's office to see if we can get any additional information.