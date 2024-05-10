Desert Regional Medical Center celebrates mothers in the NICU during Mexican Mother’s Day

"Recognizing mothers." That was the goal Friday at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Mother's Day comes a bit earlier for people of Mexican, Salvadorian, or Guatemalan descent.

Dia de las Madres is always celebrated on May 10. Desert Regional wanted to celebrate mothers who spent the day in the hospital's Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with their babies.

One mom says her child received excellent care at the hospital.

"It's so exciting because she's been here for two weeks. She had trauma, her lung collapsed, and there was a tear. They had to put a test tube in her, she powered it out, she was so strong about everything," said Bianca Munoz, a mother.

Desert Regional officials said one of the greatest moments at the hospital is when a baby can go home after being in the NICU.