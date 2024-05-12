Abi Carter performing for Top 3 spot during American Idol’s ‘Disney Night’

Indio's very own Abi Carter has made it to the American Idol Top 5. This Sunday she'll be performing during American Idol's 'Disney Night' to secure a spot in the next round. You can CLICK HERE to vote for Abi Carter starting at 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

American Idol contesting allows you to vote up to ten times.

You can expect to hear Abi Carter's rendition of The Little Mermaid's 'Part of Your World' and Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain' as featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

You can watch the latest interview with Abi Carter HERE.

American Idol airs live Sundays at 5PM on News Channel 3. To ensure Abi Carter makes it to the Top 3, it is imperative that the community votes for her starting at 5 PM this Sunday. Click here to vote.

Check Out: Indio shares tentative plans for Abi Carter parade & concert if she makes American Idol's Top 3

American Idol’s Top 3

