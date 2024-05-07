Indio shares tentative plans for Abi Carter parade & concert if she makes American Idol’s Top 3

The city of Indio is making tentative plans for a big hometown event should Abi Carter make it to the Top 3 on American Idol.

Abi Carter, an Indio native, has been impressing audiences and judges alike throughout this season of American Idol.

City officials told News Channel that if Abi makes it to the Top 3, they will be hosting a hometown visit for her on Tuesday, May 14. The event will be open to the public and free to attend.

There is a tentative parade and concert in the works that will take place in the evening. The parade, which would take place around 6:00 PM, is planned to start at Miles Avenue Park and go east down Miles to end at Miles & Smurr where Center Stage is.

The concert would take place at around 7:00 PM at Center Stage in downtown Indio.

Nothing is confirmed at this time, it's all pending the results on Sunday.

American Idol airs live Sundays at 5PM on News Channel 3.

