Celebrating Mother’s Day throughout the Coachella Valley

News Channel 3 wants to show Mothers throughout the valley some extra love this Mother's Day.

Get your phones out, click it and send your pictures to SHARE@KESQ.COM.

We'd love to celebrate all the special Mothers in your lives.

Feel free to share your names, what desert city you're from, how and where you celebrated this Mother's Day weekend.

Cristina Alvarez from Palm Desert sent us a photo with her mother, Mary Alvarez with a special message saying, "I love you the moon and back!"

Get the News Channel 3 app here.