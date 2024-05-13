77-year-old woman missing since Friday in Palm Springs

Police are asking for the public's assistance in helping locate a 77-year-old woman missing out of Palm Springs.

Joyce Briggs was last seen on Friday at around 10:30 PM in Palm Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol, who issued a Silver Alert on Monday afternoon.

Briggs is described as 5 foot, 1 inch, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a rainbow hoodie.

Police said is believed to be driving a U-Haul with an unknown license plate.

If seen, you are urged to call 9-1-1.