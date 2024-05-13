Firefighter assessed for medical complaint after a shed fire in Mecca

A firefighter was assessed for a minor medical complaint after a shed fire in Mecca Monday morning.

The fire was reported at around 11:15 AM on the 91100 block of 5th Street.

"Our units are on-scene of a fully involved shed to the rear of a structure," a CAL FIRE spokesperson told News Channel 3.

The shed was described as a 1,000 sq. ft. out building in a residential neighborhood.

It was fully involved in flames when crews first arrived on scene. The fire was contained at approximately 11:57 AM.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.