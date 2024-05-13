Skip to Content
Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage hosting cooking class giveaway to ten local valley residents

Published 6:41 AM

Have you ever dreamed of cooking like a gourmet chef? 

Well, now’s your chance to slice and dice with one of the best in the Coachella Valley! 

The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage is celebrating its ten year anniversary by selecting ten local residents for a free cooking class with Executive Chef Bruno Lopez! 

It’s all to kick off the resort’s cooking class series for the year — in which students would learn how to make high cuisine with bold flavors, from tomato gazpacho to leek fondue sea scallops at The Edge restaurant on site. 

"As we celebrate our 10 year anniversary this Wednesday May 15th, we want to thank you for all the support you've given us and the special community we are in," said Tiffany Gorman, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage.

It’s free to enter the drawing for this cooking class. 

You do have to live in the Coachella Valley area to quality to enter. 

All you have to do is call or text 760-464-5964 and be sure to send in your name, phone number and email address. 

The deadline is Tuesday 5/14/2024 at 5 p.m.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, 5/15 at noon with a call from Chef Lopez himself! 

