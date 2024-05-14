Abi Carter’s childhood teachers discuss her success as she visits local elementary school

American Idol finalist Abi Carter paid a visit to Washington Charter Elementary School Tuesday morning, a school she attended as a young student in the valley, and even listened to a performance from the choir.

“Tell me about the 1st time you heard her sing?," News Channel 3 asked Christina Osborn, a math teacher at Horizon High School.

"I was blown away, I mean, she sings like an Angel," Osborn answered.

Osborn was one of Carter's teachers. She says it was early on when she learned Abi was a great singer. An angelic voice complimented by an angelic heart.

“She’s Just a delight, always smiling, talking to every teacher, then she would talk to the other kids, a lot of kids at Horizon aren’t very outgoing, she would take them under her wing," Osborn said.

Abi’s third-grade teacher, Sharon Rush says Abi loved reading, and her same childhood qualities can be recognized today.

“First of all she was Abigail, when I saw her on Idol, I thought, that’s the smile. There's the eyes, that glow when she smiles, that whole face that lights up, she’s the same little girl that I had in third grade," Rush said.

Rush has answered many questions about Abi in her classroom. Students wanting to know what she was like, as her melodies reach beyond her soaring notes to the hearts of children.

“You can dream but there’s hard work involved," Rush said. "Dreams along with that hard work and determination... that’s a message she’s giving all these students, you can make your dream come true."

Osborne said there's three words that describe Abi.

"Caring, Loving and outstanding," Osborne said.

The finale of American Idol will air Sunday at 5:00 PM on News Channel 3. We're teaming up with Jackalope Ranch in Indio to host a watch party. Come cheer on Abi with the Coachella Valley!

And don't forget to vote for her to win it all. Go to https://idolvote.abc.com/ on Sunday to vote.