Vegetation fire burns 3.5 acres in Morongo Valley

today at 7:37 PM
Published 7:34 PM

A vegetation fire in Morongo Valley has burned 3.5 acres Wednesday evening.

The fire was first reported just before 5:40 PM in the area of Highway 62 and Hess Boulevard.

According to CAL FIRE, one Chief Officer, 14 engines, a dozer, one crew, one air attack, one air tanker, and one helicopter have been assigned.

CAL FIRE law enforcement is also en route.

Jesus Reyes

