Vigil held after fatal crash in La Quinta

Friends and family gathered around the intersection of Highway 111 and Simon Drive in La Quinta on Wednesday night to honor the three individuals that lost there lives in a fatal accident on Tuesday night.

Around sixty people were present at the vigil, showing up with flowers, candles and notes for their loved ones. The memorial lasted for around three hours.

News Channel 3's Tori King spoke with members of Brandt Celli's family that attended the event. They expressed to her that they are still in shock over the incident and heart broken from the loss of their family member. Brandt was loved by his parents, his biker group, baseball players across the valley, and his community.

His family conveyed their gratitude for Katherine Vogt and the other pedestrian for coming to Brandt's aid during the incident. They called them "guardian angels", saying that Vogt made the ultimate sacrifice and gave her life to help a person in her final moments.

Visit the GoFundMe page to support the victims' family & funeral costs.