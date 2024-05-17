Cheer on Abi Carter at American Idol finale viewing party at Jackalope Ranch in Indio

Indio-native Abi Carter is in the finals of American Idol. The finale airs this Sunday, May 19 at 5:00 PM on News Channel 3.

Don't forget to vote for Abi to win it all. Go to https://idolvote.abc.com/ on Sunday to vote.

Come cheer on Abi in her big moment with the Coachella Valley!

News Channel 3 is teaming up with Jackalope Ranch in Indio to host an American Idol finale viewing party this Sunday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Jackalope Ranch is located at 80400 Highway 111 in Indio.

Check Out Some of Our Previous Coverage of Abi on Her American Idol Journey: