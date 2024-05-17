Skip to Content
Man hospitalized after crashing into tree near Cathedral City library

A man was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a tree near the Cathedral City library Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 3:00 PM on Date Kelley Road near Date Palm Drive.

Police said that the driver crashed into a light standard in the parking lot of the Cathedral City Library then went into a tree.

A witness told News Channel 3 at the scene that the driver went through the windshield.

The driver suffered minor to moderate injuries.

"The driver indicated he had a mechanical issue with the vehicle," writes CCPD Commander Jon Enos.

Enos added that drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

