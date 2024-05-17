Twentynine Palms driver who fatally crashed in Desert Hot Springs identified

A driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Desert Hot Springs was identified today.

Firefighters were called at 2:27 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Highway 62 and North Indian Canyon Drive regarding a multi-vehicle collision. A Hyundai in the process of turning left collided with a Dodge traveling eastbound on Highway 62.

The Dodge, occupied by 22-year-old Twentynine Palms resident Jonathon Tucker, continued in a northeasterly direction into a street light at the intersection corner.

When they arrived, firefighters found Tucker critically injured and pronounced the driver dead at the scene, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The Hyundai driver, a man from Yucca Valley, suffered minor injuries in the incident. Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson David Torres.

Highway 62 was closed for approximately two hours for officer investigations before reopening Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol investigation is still underway.