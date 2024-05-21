Memorial Day events around the Coachella Valley

These are the events we have on our schedule if you know of any other local Memorial Day events, email the information to Share@KESQ.com.

On Monday, there will be several events around the Coachella Valley honoring American soldiers who died serving the country in wars.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.