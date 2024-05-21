Memorial Day events around the Coachella Valley
On Monday, there will be several events around the Coachella Valley honoring American soldiers who died serving the country in wars.
Palm Desert: Memorial Day and Peace Pole dedication ceremony at Civic Center Park
- Mayor Karina Quintanilla will highlight a Memorial Day and Peace Pole dedication ceremony in Palm Desert on Memorial Day, Monday May 27, 2024.
- The ceremony will be held at the Community Rose Garden at Palm Desert Civic Center Park
- The ceremony begins at 9:00 AM and is free and open to the public.
- Gold Star families are invited and will receive a red rose for their loss. There will be a memorial wreath to honor the memory of our beloved war dead and deceased veterans.
- Guests in the audience will be invited to give the name of a deceased veteran they love and miss.
Forest Lawn Memorial Day remembrances at SoCal location
- Forest Lawn will honor fallen veterans with free Memorial Day remembrances at each of its six Southern California locations: Cathedral City, Covina Hills, Cypress, Glendale, Hollywood Hills, and Long Beach.
- The events begin at 10:00 AM
- The family-friendly, parkwide remembrances will bring generations together to commemorate the lives and valor of American veterans with patriotic music, wreath layings, presentations and retirings of the flag, keynote addresses, presidential proclamations, invocations, giveaways, arts & crafts, coffee, sweet treats, and more
18th annual Memorial Day Awards Luncheon
- 18th annual Memorial Day Awards Luncheon at Cimarron Golf Resort, 67603 30th Avenue in Cathedral City
- The event starts at Noon. Tickets cost $28.
- Two local veteran organizations are presenting a Special Achievement Award to Palm Springs Police Lieutenant Gus Araiza for his outstanding service to the community
- Council Member Lisa Middleton is honoring Holocaust survivor Nicole Schapiro of Palm Desert
Palm Springs Surf Club hosts Big 106 party on Memorial Day
- The Palm Springs Surf Club is hosting a Big 106 party on Memorial Day from 10 AM to 6 PM
- The event is to honor vets and active military personnel
- Country DJs and dancers throughout the day.
- All ages invited
- 50% discount for veterans, active military and their friends + family
Palm Springs Air Museum's annual Memorial Day Flower Drop
- B-25 Mitchell bomber will do a fly-by and flower drop of over 3,000 red and white carnations
- Memorial Ceremony and Flower Drop scheduled for 1PM, flight exhibitions & activities scheduled all day long (Start at 10 AM)
These are the events we have on our schedule if you know of any other local Memorial Day events, email the information to Share@KESQ.com.