North Shore mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes collected in North Shore have tested positive for West Nile virus, officials said today.

This is the first such result in North Shore and sixth in the Coachella Valley this year, according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District. A routine collection site near Vander Veer Road and Avenue 73 produced the positive sample.

Check Out: News Channel 3 went alongside a Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District team during an operation last week

No human West Nile cases in California have been reported in 2024, according to the agency, which issued a statement promising to "continue enhanced mosquito surveillance and control treatments in the area to reduce the number of mosquitoes and interrupt further transmission of the virus."

The virus generally spreads when a female mosquito bites an infected bird, becoming a carrier. Most infected people show no symptoms, but some may develop fever, headaches and body aches. In rare cases, hospitalizations or death can occur.

Mosquito season in Southern California generally runs from May to October. To reduce exposure to mosquitoes with West Nile virus, the agency provided residents with prevention advice such as:

-- Spend as little time as possible outdoors at dawn or dusk, when mosquitoes are generally on the move;

-- Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts during outdoor activity in mosquito-prone areas;

-- Use insect repellent;

-- Ensure door and window screens are fitted properly to keep bugs out; and

-- Get rid of standing water, aside from pools properly treated with chemicals.

Anyone with reports or concerns should contact the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 760-342-8287.